Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.41%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

