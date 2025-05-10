Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.