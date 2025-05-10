Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2025

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.