Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases Shares of 11,061 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 1,601,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300,800 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $6.68 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
About iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
