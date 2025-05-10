Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) is Forager Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Forager Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362,770 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group accounts for 7.0% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 3.12% of Willdan Group worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 470.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 626.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $614.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

