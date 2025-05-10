iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

