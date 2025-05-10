iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.80% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $124,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,441,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWV opened at $321.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

