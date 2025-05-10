Greenvale Capital LLP Takes Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,020,000. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 5.4% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 0.54% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,021,000 after buying an additional 2,155,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $100,845,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after acquiring an additional 809,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after acquiring an additional 604,559 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.28.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.7 %

SN stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

