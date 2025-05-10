Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Boosted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,856 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
