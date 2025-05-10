Greenvale Capital LLP Sells 2,713,675 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Greenvale Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713,675 shares during the quarter. Udemy comprises 2.3% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings in Udemy were worth $30,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,985.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Udemy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UDMY shares. William Blair downgraded Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,768,079.28. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $418,563.27. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock worth $952,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.82. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.