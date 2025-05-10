CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,623,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,006 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Up 0.8 %

CNK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

