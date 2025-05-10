CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 11,055 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1,149.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,822,000 after buying an additional 410,850 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,022 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,365 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,685,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $55.36 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

