CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $86.64 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $89.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

