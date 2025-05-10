Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 79 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13,091.0% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 297,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,215,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 509,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,321,680. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $132.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

