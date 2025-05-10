CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $46.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

