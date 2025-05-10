CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 4,813 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,187,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after buying an additional 643,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 5.7 %

ADMA stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.