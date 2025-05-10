CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $784,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $37,697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 3,937.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 466,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 1,557.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

