CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Parsons by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Stock Performance

Parsons stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W cut Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

