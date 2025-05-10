Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 672 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 342.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

