CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 570 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $88.97 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

