CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAPR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:FAPR opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

