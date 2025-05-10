SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 10,379.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

