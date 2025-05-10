Greenline Partners LLC Has $17.96 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VPL opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

