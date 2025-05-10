Greenline Partners LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 180 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,097,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in American Express by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,888 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $84,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $284.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.99. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Express from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

