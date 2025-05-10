3,103 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

