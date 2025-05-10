Greenline Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $20.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

