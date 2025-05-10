Granby Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,926 shares during the period. iHeartMedia comprises about 0.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iHeartMedia worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 303,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,499,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,222.40. This trade represents a 4.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

