Greenline Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 346,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unilever by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Unilever by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.55 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

