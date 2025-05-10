Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,550 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 255,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 17.2 %

BATS:DISV opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

