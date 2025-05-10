Graver Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,800 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Graver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Graver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05. The firm has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

