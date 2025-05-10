Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Position Increased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $95.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

