Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Lindsay worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.99.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.