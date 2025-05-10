Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 152,638 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152,638 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,464 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

