Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,171.87. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

