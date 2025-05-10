Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $92.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

