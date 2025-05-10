Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,249 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $259.01 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

