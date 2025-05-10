Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

