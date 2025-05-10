Greenline Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,514 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $33.20 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.