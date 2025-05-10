iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after acquiring an additional 516,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,128,000 after acquiring an additional 897,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,865 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

