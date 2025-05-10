ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,369 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions accounts for 1.3% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of ACV Auctions worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

