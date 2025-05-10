Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $91,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10,372.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,900,000.

NYSE GTLS opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.26. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

