Game Creek Capital LP Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $136.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $88.58 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.