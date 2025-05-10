Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

