Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $185.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,295 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after buying an additional 497,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,447,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

