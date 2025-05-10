Axa S.A. Sells 6,883 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,517,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.