The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Lovesac worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lovesac by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lovesac by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of LOVE opened at $20.10 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

