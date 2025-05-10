DA Davidson Cuts Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Price Target to $85.00

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CXT. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.37%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 597,537 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth about $31,517,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 499,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,337,000 after acquiring an additional 336,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.