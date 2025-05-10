Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 10,457 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

