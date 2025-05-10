Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,750 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,635,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,676 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 405,601 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,658,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 430,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,235,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 633,793 shares during the period.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.2922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.