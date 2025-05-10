Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,202.73. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.