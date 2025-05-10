Crestline Management LP Buys 12,290 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 154,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 238,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 143,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 206,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,674,898.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,780,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,819,969.46. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,641,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,557 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $21.37 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

